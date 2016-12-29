This Week's Show | Jan 7-8, 2017
- We’re kicking off the new year with our resolutions to make our pet’s lives (and by extension our own) even better in 2017! Steve will share his thoughts and we will also go right to the president! That’s American Veterinary Medical Association Past-President Joe Kinnarney who will share his thoughts on the year ahead for our four-legged friends.
...and Steve takes your questions at 866-55-4-PETS (866-554-7387) or email steve@petworldradio.net
Video
-
Steve Dale: Kids and Dog Bites
December 29th, 2016
Kids get bitten by dogs, it is an unfortunate reality, but it does't have to happen. Dr. Amy Pike has advice for helping us avoid situations where dog bites occur.
-
Steve Dale: Winter Survival Guide for your Dog
December 8th, 2016
Does your dog have the winter blues? No need to worry! This doggie winter survival guide will help to keep your dog happy and healthy all winter long.
Audio
-
Show 615: "Following The Dog Into The World of Smell"
Dr. Alex Horowitz chats with Steve about her great book, Being A Dog: Following The Dog Into The World of Smell. Dr. Horowitz gives us some amazing...
-
Show 615: Keeping our Pets Safe during the Holidays
The Pet Minute
Set 108: Heartworm Medication You Won't Forget
Set 106: Signs of Canine Flu